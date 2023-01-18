A MAJOR North Yorkshire route has been blocked this evening by snowfall.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that traffic was at a standstill on the A169 at Saltersgate Bank on the North York Moors.

"Please do not attempt to use this route," it added.

The bank is a notoriously steep stretch of the Whitby-Pickering road near the Hole of Horcum.

Rainfall radar shows heavy precipitation swept down the Yorkshire Coast in the early evening on northerly winds, with little prospect of the wintry showers spreading inland as far as York.

Temperatures will, however, fall as low as -4C tonight in York,