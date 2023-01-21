CHILDREN at a York primary school were so enthralled listening to the experiences of Ugandan Asians who fled here 50 years ago after being thrown out of their own country that you ‘could have heard a pin drop’, their headteacher says.

The visit to Naburn CE Primary School on Tuesday (January 17) was organised by Shamim Eimaan - who herself came to the UK aged just six more than years ago, but was so traumatised by her early years in Uganda that she blocked the experience out.

It was part of a touring Uganda 50 exhibition, which tells the story of York's Ugandan Asian community, and which has been visiting schools and other organisations in and around York since last summer.

Naburn headteacher Jonathan Green said Shamim and her daughter presented a ‘wonderful’ assembly at the school during which Shamim talked about her experience, and that of other Ugandan Asian families, when they were forced to leave their homes on 90 days’ notice by Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in 1972.

“She told us how her community were allowed to pack only one suitcase of belongings - some of which were stolen by soldiers at checkpoints - and leave for an unknown, cold country,” Mr Green said.

“She told us of the warm welcome that they received from some people – and the prejudice that they initially faced from others.”

After the assembly was over, Shamim and her daughter led a ‘suitcase workshop’ with Sycamore Class which helped them understand the plight of children who could only take a very few precious items with them when they left their home.

“The children also completed a world refugee quiz (which made clear that similar issues are still happening worldwide today) and spent time looking at the fabulous, detailed exhibit stands that Shamim brought with her, including many first-hand accounts of refugees,” Mr Green said.

The headteacher said he was hugely proud of the way his children had engaged with Shamim’s story.

“You could have heard a pin drop for almost an hour, as they were so completely engaged with what Shamim was telling, and showing, them,” he said.

“The questions that the children then asked were excellent - really thoughtful.

“It was so touching to see how thoroughly bemused they were by Idi Amin's actions - and those of Leicester Council who placed adverts in the Ugandan Argus telling the Asian population, before they left, that they were NOT welcome in Leicester.

“One of the children in Year 2 drew a comparison with the way Rosa Parks and black people generally were treated historically and this led to some super discussion. What an incredible morning!”