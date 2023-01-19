AS popular York vegan restaurant Source and announces it is for sale, we take a look back at the many local eateries that we have lost in the past year.

Happily, some restaurants which closed in 2022 have already re-opened under new owners and with a new culinary direction.

Take the Michelin-rated Le Cochon Aveugle in Walmgate. Run by husband and wife team Josh and Victoria Overington, the French restaurant won numerous accolades over the years for its innovative blind tasting menu, winning praise from both critics and the general public. It announced it was to close last summer and shut for good in November. It is now home to Korean Restaurant, Little Asia.

Le Cochon Aveugle which has closed - and is now a Korean restaurant

The Overingtons also handed over the reigns of their popular pizza and wine bar, Cave du Cochon, also in Walmgate, to their former restaurant manager Steph Wright and Cochon sous chef Lui Wright - a married couple - who are opening the spot as The Wright Place this month. The Wrights will continue to sell the Cave's distinctive sourdough pizza and wine but also run the business as a bakery and coffee shop during the day.

Josh and Victoria have yet to announce their next move.

Walmgate has witnessed some other closures in recent months. Lebanese restaurant Almaz - next to Student Castle - wasn't closed for long before Noodle Lane, a Chinese noodle bar, moved in.

However, we are still waiting for new owners to take over Bull & Co, which opened in 2020 in the former home of popular Polish restaurant Barbakan but closed last year. The Barbakan team moved into the former Blue Bicycle restaurant on the bridge at Fossgate with a new name: Blue Barbakan.

Bull & Co closes in Walmgate

Also closing in 2022 was The Larder Club in Blake Street. It was set up as an Italian deli with a social mission, but closed on New Year's Eve. It occupied the former Cocoa House, run by Sophie Jewett (now in Castlegate). The Larder Club's double aim was to provide top class Italian food and drink - and to give employment to women prisoners from Askham Grange Prison as they prepared for life on the outside.

Another outlet that bit the dust in 2022 was The Tea Palace, Petergate, which closed its doors in Petergate only a year after opening. Its owners cited spiralling costs and a growing 'hen party culture' for the decision. They originally opened in spring 2021 in Low Petergate in the old Mr P’s Curious Tavern.

Another lockdown business that came and went was Flick and Alfred - the cafe in Fossgate. It has been taken over by Chris Wilkinson and renamed Remedy and is open for business.

We also bid farewell in 2022 to well-established York wine bar and bistro Wildes of Grape Lane which had been a much-loved feature of York's eating and drinking scene for 20 years. It is now the Japanese restaurant Izakaya.

