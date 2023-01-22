MORE fully trained GPs are practicing in the Vale of York area than last year, new figures show.

NHS Digital figures show there were 248 full-time equivalent GPs in the former NHS Vale of York CCG area in November.

But of these, 55 were in training, meaning 193 were fully qualified – up from 192 a year earlier.

However England saw the biggest annual fall in more than three years in the number of fully qualified GPs - down 1.7 per cent from November 2021 - despite the Government's 2019 manifesto pledge to recruit 6,000 more by 2025.

The York Health and Care Partnership has said that whilst it understands that the public is keen to see an upward trend in the number of GPs, it has limited influence over the number of GPs they can recruit in the area.

However, Shaun Macey, the Acting Assistant Director of Primary Care, said efforts have made to recruit more GPs.

He said: "Our GP practices are attractive and rewarding places to work. As a result, York and the Vale are comparatively 'well-doctored' areas.

"The latest data (November 2022) shows that the Vale of York has a GP in full time employment (FTE) per 100,000 - patients that is significantly higher than the England average."

The total number of full time GPs across England rose by 1.2 per cent, which was largely driven by a rise in training GPs (of 10.8 per cent).

Dr Macey added: "Most of our practices actively seek trainees in the hope that they will remain with the practice when fully qualified.

"By April, we expect to have recruited around 160 full-time equivalent additional roles into York and Vale practices.

“In York and the Vale, we have an advanced training practice, as well as links into Health Education England and NHS England, and improvement workforce training schemes.

“We also support and fund a GP retainer scheme that enables retired GPs to come back to work to provide a limited number of additional sessions each week.

"Nationally, there is a national programme to expand and diversify the GP workforce through the additional roles recruitment scheme (ARRS), which has clear benefits in developing a multi skilled workforce, to provide a more holistic range of care, including the introduction of social prescribing that links into local community-based health and wellbeing assets."

The British Medical Association said there are now more than 1,900 fewer doctors than in 2015.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "There were nearly 2,300 more doctors working in general practice in September compared to September 2019 and a record-breaking number started training as GPs last year."