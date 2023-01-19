A famous North Yorkshire stately home has teamed up with a Great British Bake Off star to create vegan cakes for sale.

Popular vegan baker, writer, and Bake Off star Freya Cox has worked with chefs at Castle Howard to create bespoke vegan cakes for sale in the stately home’s cafes and shops.

Freya, who has been collaborating with Castle Howard’s head chef, Nathan Richardson-Kelly, has helped to create three seasonal cakes across 2023 celebrating plant-based produce.

The first cake is a miniature Black Forest Gateau, made from chocolate cake, a kirsch buttercream, and cherry jam with a quintessential cherry on top.

Luke Butler, head of food and beverage at Castle Howard, said: "Here at Castle Howard we love to celebrate delicious, sustainable, local produce, and we’re absolutely delighted to be working with Freya to expand our vegan offering.

"The mini–Black Forest Gateau is a lovely indulgent treat for January, and we’re working behind the scenes on our Spring and Autumn cakes which we’ll announce later in the year."

Vegan Great British Bake Off star Freya Cox has worked with Castle Howard chefs to create bespoke vegan cakes. Pictures: Carole Poirot

Freya said: "It’s been absolutely brilliant to collaborate with the team at Castle Howard. I’m so excited for people to try a beautiful cake in a beautiful place that means a lot to me and my family. The cake is delicious, and best of all, it’s vegan!"

The mini-Black Forest Gateau is now available to purchase in Castle Howard’s Coffee Shop and Courtyard Café.

Castle Howard is located 15 miles north of York.

Set in the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the home is a private residence and has been home of the Carlisle branch of the Howard family for more than 300 years.

Castle Howard shot to fame when it was used as a location for the hugely popular TV adaptation of Evelyn Waugh's iconic novel Brideshead Revisited. The show was first broadcast in 1981 and starred Jeremy Irons, Anthony Andrews and Diana Quick.

Castle Howard reprised its role as the Marchmain's family home in 2008 when it was used as a location for Brideshead Revisited, the feature film.