UPDATE 5.15PM: The crash has now been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.
THERE are reports of a crash in a York suburb.
There's been a crash in Dodsworth Avenue in Heworth in York with reports of heavy traffic both ways near Pottery Lane.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes until it is cleared.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here