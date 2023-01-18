Three more drivers are off the road for at least a year after they were arrested in North Yorkshire Police's Christmas anti drink and drug driving campaign.

Dale Jackson, 52, of Commercial Street, Norton, pleaded guilty to drink driving when nearly three times the legal alcohol limit on December 15 on Westfield Way, Norton.

He was banned from driving for two years and made subject at Scarborough Magistrates Court to a 12-month community order with six months of alcohol treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Two drivers from Sherburn-in-Elmet appeared before York magistrates in separate hearings.

Luke Peter Metcalfe, 27, of Park Avenue, pleaded guilty to drink driving on New Lane, Sherburn-in-Elmet on December 17. He was fined £415 and ordered to pay a £166 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for 14 months.

Brian Daniel Ward, 27, of Moor Lane, pleaded guilty to driving at twice the legal alcohol limit on Main Street, Hillam, on December 23, and failure to stop when ordered to do so by a police officer.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £439 consisting of a £253 fine, a £101 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.