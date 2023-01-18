A historic York hotel may return to the two grand family homes it used to be.

The application concerns the Mount Royal Hotel which developers plan to restore to its former glory, reinstating the names Danesbury and Beech Villas.

The Grand Villas were originally built in 1834 and occupied as family homes until becoming a hotel.

The planning application to City of York Council seeks to change the use of the buildings and restore the historical features of the Grade II-listed building.

The proposed work will include the complete removal of the dilapidated and poor-quality modern extensions to the rear and side.

The applicants, Oakgate Group, say removing the modern extensions and clutter from the back the properties will allow the existing planning permission for two new homes in the walled grounds, to be revised to allow the building of four semi-detached homes.

These will help support the restoration, without compromising the setting of the listed buildings.

The property had been in the Oxtoby family’s ownership since 1967 when 119 The Mount was converted into a hotel, before it was expanded to include No. 117 The Mount in 1978.

The closure of the hotel was announced last April, with its owners saying it was no longer viable as a hotel.

Stuart Oxtoby said at the time: “Unfortunately, running a 24 bedroom hotel in 188 year old listed buildings is no longer viable.

"The hundreds of new hotel bedrooms that have been built in the city over recent years has substantially changed the hotel market in York.

“It is therefore with great sadness that we are closing this family business but we are confident that Oakgate will secure the future of these important buildings and breathe new life into them for many decades to come.

"Maintaining these buildings in their current use is unfortunately no longer viable.”

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate, said this week: “It’s a challenge and great responsibility to be able to create a sustainable new future for these wonderful buildings, bringing them back to their former glory, and original use.

“The additional homes within the walled gardens off Albemarle Road have been designed to perfectly complement the existing villas and build on the two previous planning permissions to create high-quality environmentally friendly family homes in this wonderful location.”

Wetherby-based Oakgate Group, part of the Caddick Group, has been involved in various York City Centre development projects including the transformation of Stonebow House.

It also has a current planning application for the former Tramways WMC in Mill Street to create 35 flats.

Oakgate has also partnered with sister company Casa by Moda, submitting plans for 139 rental flats in a seven-storey off Kathryn Lane, Monks Cross, on a 0.3ha brownfield site currently occupied by York Motorsports Village.