A University in York has formally welcomed a new Chancellor who is "humbled and excited" to take the role.

Dr Heather Melville OBE was appointed the University of York's seventh Chancellor during an inaguration ceremony at the University's Central Hall today (Wednesday, January 18).

It was attended by the heads of academic departments and centres, Faculty Deans and University officials and specially invited guests.

During the ceremony, she conferred honorary degrees upon a number of people including Dame Alison Rose, Chief Executive of NatWest Group, and Colin Salmon, one of Britain's most renowned actors.

Dr Mellville, who grew up in Hornsey, London, said: "When I first came to York, I was heartened to find a University so focused on driving social change and public good.

"The University has a rich tradition of social justice, which is so very important to me and close to my heart.

“I am deeply humbled and excited to be here and look forward to supporting the team here in their endeavour to remove barriers and to build inclusiveness, to develop partnerships and bring collaborations to benefit generations to come.

“It is not just what we do, but how we do it, that will make the difference.”

Dr Melville has a career spanning over 40 years and a extensive record of helping organisations to create inclusive cultures that nurture innovation, and she will bring this experience to her role.

Heather is the Senior Managing Director at the global CEO advisory firm Teneo.

She has a number of Trustee positions, including on the Board of the Chair of Chartered Management Institute (CMI), and of its Women’s Advisory Committee, Enfield Enterprise, as a Patron of Women in Banking and Finance (WIBF), and she was a member of the PwC Colour Brave Charity Committee.

In 2017, Dr Melville was awarded an OBE for her services to female entrepreneurs, diversity in business and gender equality.

To watch the full ceremony visit University of York's YouTube channel.