FORMER North Yorkshire schoolboy has won the BBC TV show Pointless jackpot of £1,250 after scoring zero when he and his grannie took on the challenge.

Former Ripon Grammar School (RGS) head boy Nick Edwards and his 82-year-old gran, Christine Robson, from York, hit the jackpot was broadcast for a second time this week (on January 17).

READ MORE: Ban for York horse owner who starved his animal

Those who missed the programme can watch it on BBC iPlayer to see the pair coming up with the winning answer to the question 'Name any past winner of the Spanish, French or Italian Cup' here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0017xcw

READ MORE: TV star coaching boxing at York school

Nick, originally from Copt Hewick, Ripon, left RGS in 2015 to study French and Spanish at the University of Edinburgh.

Nick Edwards and 82-year-old Christine Robson, from York, on Pointess (Image: BBC)

He now works for the sustainability team of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in Leeds, where he runs the circular economy programme, which aims to reduce waste and prevent non-biodegradable items from going to landfill.

Speaking about the experience of visiting London’s Elstree Studios and taking part in the show hosted by Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, he said: “More importantly than the show itself was the fact that I did it with my grandma.”

Nick, who now lives in Harewood, between Harrogate and Leeds, said they planned to spend their winnings on a big family meal out: "But we haven’t been able to get everyone in one place yet. It will happen at some point, I’ve promised them.”

The application process involved filling in an online form and undergoing Zoom auditions. Nick would urge others to give it a go: "I'd encourage anyone to do something like that, it was a really unique experience. We were on the last show before Richard Osman left to do his writing."

And Nick's answer to the footballing question that foxed the 100 people on the Pointless panel? Real Zaragoza – winner of the Spanish Cup, the Copa del Rey, on six occasions.