DEFENDER Adam Crookes is the latest player to commit their future to York City, with the club announcing that he has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract to remain at the LNER Community Stadium.

City fans have been somewhat critical of manager David Webb’s decisions to hand out long-term deals amid the ongoing uncertainty over the club’s ownership, following the news that Nathan Thomas, Dan Pybus and Mitch Hancox have signed similar terms in recent weeks.

The 25-year old centre-back, who can also play on the left side, brings a wealth of experience at this level, having helped Sky Bet League Two outfit Grimsby Town gain promotion from the Vanarama National League via the play-offs last season.

Crookes could hardly have wished for a better start to his York career after keeping a clean sheet in his debut against Woking on August 6, and after having faced a spell on the sidelines, he has gone from strength to strength under the club’s new management team.

The Lincoln-born defender started his career at Nottingham Forest, captaining the club’s Under-18 side to the Professional Development League title in 2016.

He was then loaned to then-Vanarama National League side Guiseley, who now ply their trade in the seventh-tier Northern Premier League premier division, and his boyhood club, Sky Bet League Two champions Lincoln City, before going on to make 58 appearances for Sky Bet League One side Port Vale from 2019 to 2021.

Speaking on signing his new contract, Crookes said: “I’m pleased to commit my future to the club and excited to see where we can go from here.

“York is a great club for this level and the support has been great since I’ve been here.”

It was a view echoed by manager David Webb, who added: “I am delighted that Adam has decided to extend his contract at York.

“He possesses good defensive attributes and is comfortable on the ball. We are looking forward to working on Adam’s development and seeing his progression with us at York City.”