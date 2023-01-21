FROM love locks to wooden mice - York's 'secrets' are being unveiled by eagle-eyed York residents.

Have you spotted these 'love lock' padlocks on the fence at Minster Yard?

Marion Hayhurst did and posted this image in our Facebook group, Press Camera Club, as part of our monthly challenge to photograph 'secrets'.

Next to the image she posted: "Whose secrets do they keep?"

She is one of many members sharing their photos as part of the competition.

Carys Tew posted photos of Robert 'Mousey' Thompson mice carvings at St Stephen's Church in Acomb, and Jonathan Allison responded by sharing his photo of the Railway Station mouse. Are there any more Mousey Thompson mice in York? We'd love to see their photos - why not join our Camera Club and post them there?

Jonathan Allison spotted this carved mouse at York Railway Station

Catherine Sotheran shared photos of a carving above York Magistrate's Court in Clifford Street. She tells the story, referencing Heraldry and the buildings of York by Hugh Murray: "The tableaux depicts Richard II presenting the civic sword to Mayor, William de Selby in 1389 when the King visited York to grant the citizens a new charter and also elevating the mayor to the dignity of Lord Mayor. The sword was to be carried before him and his successors with the point uppermost except in the presence of the Sovereign and heirs. This sword has now vanished but was still in existence in 1785. The City now uses two other swords."

READ MORE: 'Secret' York in photos - do you recognise any of these?

She added: "The sculpture is by the renowned York sculptor George Walker Milburn whose name can be seen on the bottom right-hand side with date 1892. He also carved the statues of George Leeman, Queen Victoria and William Etty."

Catherine's image from York Magistrate's building

Also sharing their 'secrets' images today are Lisa Young, Nick Fletcher and Barney Sharratt.

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

