TWO York restaurants have made a nationwide top 100 from the website Square Meal.

The website uses a combination of its experts and the general public to devise its rankings.

“With over thirty years’ experience, the SquareMeal team has eaten at hundreds upon hundreds of the UK’s best restaurants and we know an outstanding meal when we see one," judges said.

“It’s these expert, in-house critic reviews combined with reader votes that help to compile our final rankings, to ensure each place reflects hundreds of real-life experiences as well as our professional opinion.”

The Michelin-starred York-based Roots at 68 Marygate was the highest ranked restaurant in Yorkshire, at 18th nationally.

Chef Tommy Banks, who grew up on a farm in Oldstead, between Thirsk and Helmsley, became Britain’s younghest Michelin-starred chef in 2013.

He opened Roots on Yorkshire Day (August 1) 2018 in the former Bay Horse pub.

SquareMeal said: “Following major success at his first restaurant The Swan at Oldstead, Tommy Banks has stuck to a similar approach here, serving seasonally-changing and uncomplicated dishes that pay homage to Yorkshire's incredible produce.”

Skosh at 98 Micklegate was 68th and has featured in the SquareMeal Top 100 several times before, as well as the Good Food Guide and receiving a Bib Gourmand by Michelin.

SquareMeal commented: “A young, dynamic team led by Neil Bentinck helped reinvigorate York’s status as a dining destination back in 2016 and it’s pulled the punters ever since. Expect bold, international flavours handled with surprising ease.”

Skosh has responded on Facebook: “The awards are voted for by thousands of readers, a team of restaurant critics and take months to compile … so we feel truly honoured to have been included in this exclusive list.

“A massive congratulations to the whole skosh crew. And a huge thank you to all our guests for your continued support - we couldn’t do it without you! “

The national winner, was Grace & Savour at Hampton Manor, Hampton-in-Arden in the West Midlands.

Square Meal commented: “David and Anette Taylor have crafted an idyllic countryside retreat, lifting up sustainable producers and craftspeople around them with an unwavering commitment to ethical, bio-diverse farming. The resulting 15 course tasting menu is a thing of beauty - Grace & Savour is a gleaming jewel with a very bright future.”

The website editors added that after a hellish two years, due to the lockdowns, 2022 has seen a renewed sense of purpose within hospitality.

“Getting back to doing what they do best, our homegrown hospitality professionals have put on quite a show over the last year, wining and dining customers with flair, ingenuity, and true individuality. With a whole host of new openings, there’s never been a more exciting time to explore our Great British Isles in pursuit of a once-in-a-lifetime meal.”