THE team at a North Yorkshire farm shop and café are celebrating after reaching the final of a regional farming award.

Pickering's, Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café has been shortlisted in the Family Run Farm category in the Northern Farmer Awards.

Cedarbarn co-founder, Karl Avison, said: "We have farmed in the Pickering area for four generations and are very proud and honoured to have won a place in the final of this prestigious farming award. We are looking forward to celebrating the best of the north's farming businesses at the awards dinner next month."

The team will learn whether they have been successful at an awards ceremony at The Pavilions in Harrogate on February 23.

Organised by the Northern Farmer magazine and supported by Mole Country Stores, the Northern Farmer awards are reward and celebrate the farmers who work tirelessly to keep the nation fed. The Family Run Farm of the year award recognises the families who have kept with family traditions, but also created new ways of farming which allow them to compete in a changing environment.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago and now is a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers.