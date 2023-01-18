A York indoor bowls club that faces the prospect of demolition will be rallying for public support next weekend.

Last year the Joseph Rowntree Trust sought to demolish the site of the New Earwick Indoor Bowling Club as part of a housing scheme.

But in September the trust then withdrew its bid concerning the site at Tanners Yard, where it sought to build 29 homes, after the club petrition to save the club attracted more than 1,000 signitures.

The community open day on Saturday January 28 will run from 12-noon to 5pm.

Executive committee member Ian Carr said: "Since the trust removed the demolition threat to our bowls club, we have been getting on with bowling, lots of functions and keep fit/ slimming world classes.

"Through our petition we gained support from the community, local councillors and Julian Sturdy MP who visited the club."

Talks with the trust will resume in the next few weeks, with the club hoping for a 'psitive solution.'

Ian added: "Our annual open day is to promote indoor bowling and increase the membership. Bowling is a game for all ages, genders and abilities - people are encouraged to come along and have a go as well as looking at the facilities we have to offer. All equipment will be provided."