VOTERS in York are being warned that they will need to have a photo ID on them when they vote in the local elections later this year.

For the first time, York residents will be required by the Government to show photographic identity to vote and City of York Council is urging residents to make sure they are ready to vote on May 4 by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

The full list of accepted forms of photo ID can be found at www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need.

Student cards are not among the accepted ID.

If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you no longer look like the photo on your ID or the name on your photo ID is different to your name on the electoral register, you can apply for a free voter authority certificate online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

If you would like to apply for a voter authority certificate by post, you can request a paper form from www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-voter-authority-certificate-by-post-if-youre-living-in-the-uk, email the council at electoral.services@york.gov.uk or call 01904 551007.

As an alternative, anyone who does not already have one can apply for a postal vote. When applying for a postal vote, identity checks take place at the time of registering and again when postal votes are verified, so voter ID or a voter authority certificate are not required. You can apply for a postal vote at www.york.gov.uk/VoteByPost

Ian Floyd, Returning Officer and Chief Executive Officer at City of York Council, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station on 4 May for the City of York Council local elections – including students and EU citizens - will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it. It may seem early, but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for a free voter card. You can do this either online, or by requesting and completing a paper application form and sending this to City of York Council’s electoral services team.

“For help with applying for the free voter certificate or to request an application form, visit www.york.gov.uk/elections, or email electoral.services@york.gov.uk or call 01904 551007.”

Anyone who wants to vote must be registered. It only takes five minutes to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. You must be registered to vote before applying for free voter ID.

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station, is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act which was passed last year and comes into effect for the first time this May.