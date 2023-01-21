IS your best outfit in the wardrobe and hardly getting an outing?

Then dust it down and pop it on this Friday - all for a good cause.

You’ve been invited to Party Dress Day, a charity event raising spirits as well as funds for a national bereavement support charity.

York journalist Alex Lloyd, 41, came up with the idea of Party Dress Day during lockdown two years ago and has turned it into an annual event, with the next one taking place on Friday 27 January.

Nearly £6,000 has already been raised for The Good Grief Trust by people putting on their glad rags and the founder hopes to hit £8,000 in 2023.

She said: “Everyone will suffer a bereavement in their lives and it can be incredibly lonely. To know we can help others with their grief while brightening up the most depressing month of the year is wonderful.”

Mum-of-two Alex developed the concept when a former colleague started dressing her toddler daughter in party dresses during lockdown, because she was going to grow out of them before she was allowed to attend a party again.

Alex Lloyd with her children - York founder of Party Dress Day

She decided to designate a day for everyone to wear their party clothes at home, setting up Instagram, Twitter and Facebook account, along with an official playlist on Spotify.

A week later, in February 2021, the first Party Dress Day took place, raising £1,700 and drawing participants from Edinburgh to Poole.

Alex said: “We had just hit the horrible milestone of 100,000 Covid deaths in the UK and a close friend’s dad had died, which is why I picked The Good Grief Trust to raise money for.”

The national charity provides bereavement support services, signposts people in need to suitable organisations and works to remove myths and stigma around the subject of loss and grief.

Alex has since held two more events – in April 2021 and January 2022 – and has become an ambassador for The Good Grief Trust. She was a finalist in the York Hero Awards 2022 as fundraiser of the year.

Alex Lloyd and friends all ready for Party Dress Day

She said: “I love how the event has changed each time. Our first one was very much about getting out of the leisurewear and looking forward to being together in person again.

“Last year we were enjoying putting on the special outfits that had been gathering dust. Now we’re thinking about the after effects of the pandemic and not saving things for ‘best’.

“I can’t wait to see all the photos and videos on the day. It creates a real sense of community and the creativity is fantastic.

“We’ve had people sea swimming, playing tennis, walking the dog and vacuuming in their dresses! Yorkshire GP Dr Amir Khan also joined in as he is a fellow ambassador for the charity.

“Last year a few people also wore an outfit with a connection to someone special they had lost.”

Party Dress Day 2023 is open to anyone to participate in. Alex is particularly keen to get schools, nurseries, colleges, workplaces and residential homes involved.

Find out more and donate at justgiving.com/partydressday. You can also follow the event on social media channels @partydress and using the hashtag #partydressday.