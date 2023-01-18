The Vale of York looks set to receive a motorway service station on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire next year.

North Wales engineering company Caulmert says work is to start on the long-awaited controversial scheme this summer, which will take a year to build.

The Vale of York Motorway Services Area (MSA) scheme will be at Kirby Hill, near Boroughbridge.

The site, 13 miles north of the existing Wetherby service station, had been the subject of three previous inquiries in 1997, 2003 and 2010.

Caulmert will employ nine staff delivering a 40-metre single-span bridge over the A1M motorway connecting the new services to both carriageways.

Caulmert project manager Peter Dawson said: “We have a highly skilled team which has come up with an innovative design to provide the Vale of York MSA with the standard of bridge required.”

The Welcome Break development, overseen by consultants SCP, was approved by a government inspector in April 2021, some 25 years after it was first proposed. When approved, the scheme was costed at £40M.

SCP will be constructing the roundabouts and slip roads as part of the dumbbell junction, which sees two small roundabouts provide access to the slip roads for all traffic at either side of the bridge.