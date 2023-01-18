UPDATED 12.35PM: The road has now reopened and traffic is returning to normal.
A MAIN road into York is partially blocked after a crash.
The A19 at Crockey Hill between York and Selby is partially blocked northbound with queueing traffic due to accident at Wheldrake Lane.
The incident occurred at about 8.30 this morning.
It's not currently known if anyone has been injured in the crash.
