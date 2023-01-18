A YORK man who was once hailed as a hero for rescuing a man from a burning building - but was later jailed for causing a fatal bus crash by drunkenly grabbing the steering wheel from the driver - has died from a drug overdose.

An inquest heard that James Christopher Glenton, 39, was found unresponsive by a friend in his home in Bell Farm Avenue and paramedics were called.

Police investigating his death found no evidence of forced entry or third party involvement.

Tests found high levels of several drugs, including amitriptyline and and potentially fatal amounts of cocaine, in his blood, and his brother Wesley said he took prescription medications because of ‘constant pain’ from back injuries caused by working on building sites. The inquest was also told he had poor mental health.

Coroner Jon Heath said there was no evidence he intended tp take his own life and concluded that his death was drug related.

The Press reported in 2003 how Glenton had been involved in the dramatic rescue of a man from a flat only yards from his then home in Rowntree Avenue.

He and his brother bravely jumped into the blazing property to pull him out, and then checked his pulse and covered him with jumpers before help arrived.

But in 2004, Glenton was jailed for five and a half years for the manslaughter of a father-of-three by grabbing the wheel of a First bus, in Bootham, York.

The bus, travelling from the former Ikon & Diva nightclub, smashed into a partition wall of the Churchill Hotel, Bootham, then struck the parapet of a nearby railway bridge.

The victim was left trapped under masonry on the bus and died shortly afterwards with a passer-by holding his hand.

A court heard Glenton had more than ten drinks at the club before doorstaff ejected him for annoying people.

He caught the free bus service back to the city centre but when it reached Clifton Green he made repeated demands to the driver to make an unauthorised stop at Burton Stone Lane, near his home.

He said: "If you don't stop the bus, I will grab the wheel." Seconds later he did.

The judge said he had been "aggressive, violent, self-centred, arrogant and completely irresponsible" for his behaviour leading up to the crash.

The court heard said he was deeply remorseful and apologised to everyone on the bus and the dead man's family.

He told police: "I just wanted to have a good night. I had no intention of hurting anyone."