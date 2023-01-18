MANY York business are in ‘survival mode’, according to a quarterly economic report from the city council.

The report, for a council meeting next week, says firms are finding it “increasingly difficult” to pass on rising costs to customers.

Employers also fear energy costs more than doubling (151%) when the government’s “crucial” current energy support package expires in April.

The report continued: “General inflationary pressures persist and are one of the most reported sources of anxiety by many of our SMEs. There has been a slight fall in transport and freight costs but increases in energy costs have taken any slack from savings there.

“Supply chain issues are easing slightly but firms have had to hold increased stock levels to minimise any disruptions, and the availability and price of raw materials is affecting all sectors. This is impacting cash flow and investments.”

Firms are finding it harder to obtain credit as banks seek more security, something expected to increase, with firms wanting working capital but not investment capital.

“Anecdotally, due to a combination of all the challenging factors set out in this report, the feedback from many businesses is that they are now in survival mode.”

Employers told the council staff recruitment “is still the most frequent challenge,” with concern in retaining experienced staff.

“There is still a huge demand in the tech, insurance and rail sectors. Some bigger companies in the city are actively recruiting from further afield to work remotely where possible but are still encountering competition and increased wage demands.”

This meant firms facing “significant wage pressures” particularly as staff feel the cost-of-living squeeze.

Central government figures showed a median average wage in York of £2,114, a 9.7 per cent increase on the year. Though still behind inflation, this was “significant growth and is higher than elsewhere in the North.”

The figures come as the claimant count has dropped for 16 consecutive months, though at a declining rate and settling at 2,400-2,500 by the end of 2022.

However, according to recruitment website Indeed, 3,071 job vacancies exist within five miles of York at the start of January 2023, though this was down 800 on the previous quarter, due to seasonal recruitment. The average number of vacancies across 2022 was 3,548.

The report said a shortage of commercial space in York was a concern for those looking to relocate. Government figures show a 2.6% vacancy rate for city centre offices, and annual rents rising 4.4%. Outer York has a 7.6% vacancy rate for office space, with rents up 4.3% in 2022.

For retail, the overall vacancy rate is 2.1%, the shopping centre rate is 6.7%, the retail park vacancy rate is 2.5% and the general retail vacancy rate is 1.5%, the report also revealed.