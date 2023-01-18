YORK Knights have announced that half-back Brendan O’Hagan has departed the club after being granted an early release from his contract.

The 24-year-old Ireland international, who is expected to make the move back to his native Australia to spend more time with his loved ones, joined York from NSW Cup side Mount Prichard Mounties ahead of the 2021 season.

Despite his time at York being hampered by injury, O’Hagan scored 12 tries and a field goal in 27 appearances, and was a member of the Knights squad that earned a place in the Betfred Championship play-offs last season.

O’Hagan has also featured three times for Ireland, and earned a call-up for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The half-back admitted that the decision to make the move back to Australia was in part influenced by a trip to see his family during the off-season, saying:

“It’s been a long and hard-thought decision. For my personal life at the moment, it’s the right time to be back home in Australia and a lot closer to my family.

“It’s tough going across the other side of the world without your family around you. Now is the right time for myself and my family to go back and be a lot closer to them.

“I've really enjoyed my time here in York but going back home in the off-season to see my family for the first time since moving away, it really made my decision about what I want.

“Over the last few months, it’s been tough and I’m happy with the decision I’ve made.”

The full-back leaves with fond memories of his time in North Yorkshire, adding:

“I’ve loved my time here. It’s been a beautiful place to live and been such a great club to play for.

“My time here has been unreal. The fans have been so welcoming and I want to thank the Club for bringing me over and the playing group, who are a great bunch of blokes.

“In the wider community, I’ve been taken in with open arms and it’s made my stay here a lot easier than others could imagine and I want to thank them for that.

“It's just a shame that it’s had to come to an end now.

“The club is moving forward and I’m so happy to have been part of the journey.”

O’Hagan’s departure leaves head coach Andrew Henderson even shorter on numbers ahead of Sunday’s final friendly against Betfred Championship heavyweights Batley Bulldogs at the LNER Community Stadium (3pm).

The half-back was nowhere to be seen during the Knight’s 28-12 win against Betfred League One side Doncaster RLFC in their first pre-season friendly on Sunday though, with Ata Hingaro and Liam Harris appearing more than capable replacements, and Jamie Ellis still to come back into the side.

Henderson remains optimistic of his side’s chances in their toughest test to date, and while he admits it is disappointing to lose O’Hagan so close to the start of the 2023 Betfred Championship season, he respects his decision.

“It’s really disappointing because I know what a quality player and person Brendan is,” Henderson said.

“It’s disappointing that he doesn’t feel like York is the place for him at this time and he wants to return home.

“I was looking forward to working with him and developing him further as a player and a person and I know he had quality which would have added to this team.

“But the reality is you can’t control how people are thinking and feeling.

“He felt like, having not been home in a number of years, he really missed being home and asked for a release and I’m not going to stand in anyone’s way.

“This is just another challenge you face as a Head Coach and we’ll get through it.

“We’ve got two quality fit half-backs in Liam Harris and Ata Hingano, with Jamie Ellis on the return.

“Plus we’ve got Jesse Dee and Matty Marsh who can play in the halves too.

“I’ve got confidence that whoever we choose in the half-back positions will understand our systems, what we need and they’ll deliver.

“As much as Brendan will be sadly missed by the Club and his team-mates, we’ll manage to carry on.”