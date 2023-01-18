POLICE are appealing to the public for more information about a burglary in Selby.

North Yorkshire Police has reported that electrical items were stolen from a home in Briar Cliffe in Brayton.

The incident happened on Monday, January 16, between 1.30am and 12.30pm.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for local residents to check any CCTV or door bell cameras between those times, particularly in the hours of darkness, or contact police if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email nicola.knowles@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Knowles.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230009186.