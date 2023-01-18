A recently-launched housing company has announced it is building hundreds of homes near York.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire, which was created earlier this month, has launched two new developments in Green Hammerton and Easingwold which will deliver 234 new-build homes in total.

Located off the A59 between York and Harrogate, Ambretone Park in Green Hammerton is an 80-home scheme comprising a mix of 3,4, and 5-bed Prices range from £329,995 for a 3-bed detached property to £544,995 for a 5-bed detached house.

Greenwards Point in Easingwold is situated on Husthwaite Road close to the A19 between York and Thirsk. The 154-home development features a mix of 2,3,4 and 5-bed homes. Prices range from £257,995 for a 3-bed semi-detached property to £549,995 for a 5-bed detached house.

The two developments have a combined gross combined development value (GDV) of £59.8m and of the 234 homes, 30 per cent have been designated to affordable housing.

In Easingwold, Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of £325,000 towards local education provision for early years, primary and special educational needs schools. Avant will also provide a sports pitch and car parking facilities for the adjacent Easingwold Community Primary School.

All properties at Ambretone Park and Greenwards Point include Avant Homes’ latest specification. This includes an open-plan living space, designer kitchen with integrated appliances and boutique bathrooms complete with designer tiling and contemporary sanitaryware.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire was launched in January and is the housebuilder’s seventh regional business.

The other six operate within Scotland, north east England, Yorkshire, East Midlands and the West Midlands whilst a Central office covers South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire head of sales, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Following the launch of our regional operation, we’re pleased to further expand our presence in North Yorkshire with these developments.

“We’ve seen continued success throughout our sites in Yorkshire and we’re pleased to maintain our commitment to building high-quality homes in desirable locations such as Green Hammerton and Easingwold.

“With work underway and the first homes now launched, we look forward to seeing both of these developments progress over the coming months.”

Avant Homes North Yorkshire currently has five developments ranging from Leeds to Thirsk with many more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.

Work is currently underway with its 129-home Strawberry Fields development in Carlton, Leeds.

Planning has also been granted for the housebuilder to deliver a £42m scheme of 150 homes in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Plans for a £60m, 213-home development as part of phase one of the Skelton Gate regeneration scheme in Leeds also await planning approval.

The Wetherby-based business is part of the Avant Homes Group, one of the leading private developers of residential property in the UK. Website www.avanthomes.co.uk/ has details.