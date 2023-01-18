GOING into labour can be dramatic enough without having police escort to a maternity ward miles from home.

That was the reality for Michelle Harrall who had planned to have her baby at York Hospital, but ended up giving birth in Grimsby - which included her having a police escort for part of the journey.

Happily, baby Milo arrived safe and well.

Michelle told The Press: "Plan was to be induced at York Hospital, but delayed due to the number of births and staff shortages. I went into spontaneous labour later that day. They found me a bed at the Diana Princess Of Wales in Hospital in Grimsby. Having only just made the journey with police escort from Humber Bridge as I was in active labour Milo was born happy and healthy."

Milo is just one of seven babies we are meeting this week - including: Lena Bethanie Matuszewski, Molly Catherine Cooper, Toby James Collins, Brodie Ian Mcdonald, Noah Pearson, and Dafydd Jove Robinson.

Time to meet this week's new arrivals:

Baby's full name?

Milo Franklyn Green

Milo (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

16/08/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

Diana Princess Of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Full name of parents?

Michelle Harrall and James Green

Where do you live?

Whixley, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Milo was born in a busy birth/short staffed maternity ward month of August. We were diverted to Diana Princess Of Wales in Hospital in Grimsby. Having only JUST made the journey with police escort from Humber Bridge as I was in active labour Milo was born happy and healthy at 6.22pm on 16/08/2022. Shout out to Diana Princess Of Wales hospital maternity department as they were fantastic with Milo's birth was a rapid delivery on arrival at Grimsby.

---

Baby's full name?

Lena Bethanie Matuszewski

Lena

Baby's date of birth?

30/11/2022

Baby's weight?

8lbs 14oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Bethanie Eve Tuff and Filip Matuszewski

Where do you live?

Kirk Hammerton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Very difficult birth with a week long hospital stay,

Please send us a picture with the baby's full name in the caption.

---

Baby's full name?

Molly Catherine Cooper

Molly

Baby's date of birth?

7/11/22

Baby's weight?

7lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Sophie Rush and James Cooper

Where do you live?

Holgate, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Molly is our first child and was born four days early, she wakes up every morning with a smile.

---

Baby's full name?

Toby James Collins

Toby

Baby's date of birth?

23/08/22

Baby's weight?

7lb 2oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Elly Wilkinson and Ricky Collins

Where do you live?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

Baby's full name?

Brodie Ian Mcdonald

Baby's date of birth?

28/12/2022

Baby's weight?

7lbs 13ozs

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Leoni Shaw and Phillip Mcdonald

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Baby Brodie made quite a speedy appearance, and surprised everyone by coming into the world hand-first (with his arm up by his head, like superman!) Apparently this only happens in around 1 in 1000 births!

---

Baby's full name?

Noah Pearson

Noah

Baby's date of birth?

30/12/2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Meg Smith and Bailey Pearson

Where do you live?

Raskelf, Easingwold

Anything unusual about the birth?

Birth did not go as planned but he entered the world safe and healthy.

---

Baby's full name?

Dafydd

Dafydd Jove Robinson

Baby's date of birth?

26/11/2021

Baby's weight?

6.2 pounds

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Jove John Robinson and Renita Raymond

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Dafydd was a Boxing Day child but wanted to see the lights and carols, and also to collect his Christmas gifts.. Hence he decided to come on Advent Eve.

---

