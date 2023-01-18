SELBY residents can nominate local companies and staff in this year’s Selby District Business Awards.

The event, organised by Selby District Council,includes 10 categories that have been chosen to represent the diverse range of qualities that local businesses and individuals bring to the area.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in March, with awards being the last organised by the district council as it is merging with other authorities to form the new North Yorkshire Council from April 1.

Although businesses are being encouraged to submit entries, members of the public are also invited to put forward their own nominations, based on their personal experiences.

Selby District Council’s lead executive member for communities and economic development, Cllr David Buckle, said: “We are fortunate to have many successful and innovative businesses in this district and they make a real difference to our communities in many ways.”

“That is why we want to recognise their contribution through the awards and although we are urging those involved to nominate themselves, we also want members of the public to put their suggestions forward, too.

“Selby District Council has worked hard to support the business community and that will continue when the new North Yorkshire authority launches in April. We want these awards to be a celebration which helps to mark that transition.”

Award categories include small/medium business of the year, another called ‘new kid on the block’ for those enterprises established less than three years, as well as tourism/leisure business of the year and High Street hero, for those making a special effort to support the local economy.

Other categories include an apprentice of the year, the growth business of the year, the business honoured for its environmental responsibility and the creative and digital business of the year.

The final categories include trades person of the year and the best social enterprise or community interest company.

The new North Yorkshire Council will launch on April 1, following the biggest overhaul of local government in the county since 1974.

The shake-up has been mandated by central government as it hands over decision-making powers as part of a devolution deal for the region.

City of York Council will continue as a unitary authority to run in tandem with the new North Yorkshire Council.

Full details of the qualifying criteria for the Selby District Business Awards, along with the entry forms, for businesses to enter, are available at https://www.selby.gov.uk/selby-district-business-awards-2022-2023-application-form

Members of the public can make nominations by email at economicdevelopment@selby.gov.uk

Entries must be submitted before Monday, February 20.