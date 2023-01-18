S McClaren (Letters, January 16) brings back the question of dredging as a solution to flooding problems. But I’m afraid this is not the case for the River Ouse.

After the devastating 2015 floods, the technical manager of the Environment Agency was quite clear at a council meeting: “It’s something that we always consider when we look at reducing flood risk, but it is not always appropriate... In the Foss, which is a relatively small water course, it can make some difference...

“Where it is a good idea to make water flow faster, dredging can be effective. But if you dredge one area it makes it worse for another.

“The difference it would make in the Ouse is negligible. And the cost if you try to dredge the Ouse as well as the effectiveness would just outweigh any benefits. The Ouse is a massive river. It’s self-cleaning. The most efficient way of dredging a river is to let it do it itself, and the Ouse can do that because it is big, it can flow.”

Lars Kramm, Copmanthorpe

Dredding days

I remember dredging. J. Walker of Layerthorpe had a barge on the River Foss called ‘Reklaw’ which kept the river clean from Foss Islands to Heworth Green Bridge.

P. Lund, Burton Stone Lane, York