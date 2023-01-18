I thought some pictures taken on Friday afternoon might encourage more York residents to cycle rather than take the car to the hospital to avoid the ‘gridlock’ you flagged up in Friday’s paper.

A cycle path goes past the multi-storey car park and a cycle lane goes along Wigginton Road. The cycle parking by the main entrance and elsewhere means no long walks. There are also convenient off-road routes via Scarborough Bridge from the south of York.

Before everyone says that sick people can’t cycle, many people going to the hospital are not too sick to ride. My late husband cycled to all his chemotherapy appointments. Keeping fit probably helped him to survive for two and a half years after pancreatic cancer.

Sara Robin, Wentworth Road, York

Reopen The Groves

No wonder Wigginton Road is a parking lot (York Hospital parking crisis sparks ‘gridlock’ on city roads, January 13).

It would help us all - including emergency vehicles - if The Groves was reopened and Vyner and Fountayne Streets were one way to help vehicle entry and access.

It once took me an extra 20 minutes to get an emergency patient to the hospital because Townend Street was inaccessible.

Does somebody have to die before the roads are free for all tax payers?

The extra journey time and pollution is also the same now from Navigation Road.

John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick, York

Bikes at Bootham Bar

Recently I sat for an hour and 15 minutes in a first-floor room in a bar on Petergate.

In that time I counted at least 18 cyclists riding the wrong way up to Bootham Bar and then, without stopping, straight across towards Bootham. The majority - but not all - were fast food delivery riders.

I believe it’s simply a matter of not if but when one of the cyclists will cause an accident, either to themselves or an innocent pedestrian.

I want to ask both the council and the police why they are not doing anything to stop this blatant misuse of the highway code and local bylaws?

As I live very close to Bootham Bar I witness this every single day with large numbers of bike riders simply acting as they wish.

What’s the point in having laws if people are simply going to ignore them knowing that nothing whatsoever will be done to stop it?

Sean Atkinson, Gillygate York