A MAN has been trapped in his car after he has crashed into a tree in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.45pm last night (January 17) to the High Street in Ampleforth after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "Fire crews from Kirkbymoorside and Easingwold attended a single vehicle road traffic collision where the car had left the road, collided with a tree, rolled and came to rest on its roof.

"A man driving the vehicle was subsequently trapped by his legs.

"Crews stabilised the vehicle and extricated the man into the hands of paramedics.

"He was transported to hospital suffering multiple leg injuries.

"Crews used chocks and blocks to stabilise the vehicle and then used hydraulic cutters, spreaders, reciprocating saw and rams to access vehicle to release the man."