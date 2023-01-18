UPDATED: The road has now reopened.

A ROAD through rural North Yorkshire is closed after a crash.

The A168 is currently closed at Thornton Le Beans both ways near Thirsk with heavy traffic due to an accident between Thornton Le Beans and Thornton Le Moor.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.07am.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Northallerton responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision where the car had skidded on ice and ended up on its roof.

"They used a glass master to remove the windscreen and free the occupant who was transported to hospital with minor injuries."