FAN favourite Mitch Hancox has signed a two-year contract that will extend his stay at York City until January 2025, the club has announced.

Comfortable playing in a central midfield role or down the left-hand side, Hancox has made 26 appearances for the Minstermen in the Vanarama National League so far this season, scoring three goals, including an audacious lob against Gateshead in the sides’ 2-2 draw at the Gateshead International Stadium on January 2.

The 29-year-old initially joined the Minstermen on a month’s loan from Vanarama National League North side Hereford in October 2021, having made just seven appearances for the Whites following his summer switch from Vanarama National League promotion-hopefuls Solihull Moors.

Following a string of impressive performances under former York manager Steve Watson, whom he had worked with in previous spells at Sky Bet Championship outfit Birmingham City and then-Vanarama National League side Macclesfield, that loan was extended until the end of the season.

Hampered by financial troubles, Hereford were unable to recall Hancox that January and subsequently released him from his contract, with a run of 12 goals in 39 appearances during City’s promotion-winning campaign prompted the club to make the move permanent in June 2022.

Hancox began his footballing career at the age of 15 after landing a two-year scholarship at Birmingham City in July 2010, making his senior debut for the club in the Blues’ 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town in 2012.

Following a successful month-long loan, he then went on to make 16 appearances for Sky Bet League Two side Crawley Town before signing a permanent deal with Macclesfield, where he netted two hat-tricks, and was a part of the club’s promotion-winning campaign in 2018.

His extensive CV also includes permanent deals at Sky Bet League Two side Milton Keynes Dons and Vanarama National League promotion-hopefuls Solihull Moors.

York City manager David Webb was delighted to have extended Hancox’s stay at the club, saying:

“I’m delighted that Mitch has decided to extend his stay with the club for another two years.

“He’s a player that not only adds quality with the football, but he also has great leadership skills making him a key figure within the group.

“He’s a multi-functional player which gives us different options.”