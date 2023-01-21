TRAVIS is a former street cat who has been through a lot.

The seven-year-old was brought to the RSPCA's animal centre on Landing Lane by a member of the public who had found him begging for help.

"Poor Travis was not only terrified but had some pretty awful wounds that had become badly infected," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"He had not had a caring owner to take him to the vets. He was all alone and in chronic pain.

"Thankfully he was found and taken to York RSPCA where he was taken straight to the vets and put on pain relief and antibiotics."

After lots of treatment and bucket loads of TLC Travis's wounds healed.

"He soon came to realise that people were not so bad after all," the staff member said.

"He started to enjoy all the attention he was getting and actively sought out fuss and attention from the staff and volunteers.

"He soon became a firm favourite with everyone, he has a heart of gold.

"Travis is a very special boy. "

"He has had lots of ups and downs along his road to recovery but he is now fit and healthy and ready to put his past behind him.

"He is ready to find his very own family who will love and cherish him. "

Travis can still be a little shy, staff at the animal centre say.

"So he just needs someone who will understand this and give him the time he needs to settle.

"He will need to be a permanent housecat in an adult home with no other cats."

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk