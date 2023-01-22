IS your back garden or local park full of birds?

Do you know what they are - and would you like to help protect them?

If your answer to any of these questions is yes – or even if it isn’t – why not take part in this month’s annual RSPB ‘Big Garden Birdwatch’.

Nearly 700,000 people across the UK took part in last year’s Birdwatch – and between them they counted more than 11 million bids. In North Yorkshire alone, more than 13,000 people joined in.

With our native birds now facing a host of challenges - ranging from loss of habitat to the climate emergency – it has never been more important to count them.

Because that’s the only way we can know which species are thriving - and which are in trouble, said Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds).

“The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives, offering a real connection to the natural world,” she said.

“By taking part in the Birdwatch you, and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

“With birds now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters. Let’s take action to protect and preserve our birds and wildlife for generations to come.”

Taking part is easy.

This year’s event takes place on January 27, 28 and 29. People in North Yorkshire are being asked to spend just one hour on one of those days watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

You can resister and get a free Big Garden Birdwatch guide -which includes a bird identification chart, RSPB shop voucher, plus advice on how to help you attract wildlife to your garden - by texting BIRD to 70030 or visiting www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

Last year, the house sparrow was top of North Yorkshire’s rankings as the most commonly seen garden bird.

It was also the most commonly seen garden bird across the UK, with more than 1.7 million recorded sightings in 2022. The blue tit and blackbird completed the top three.

But not all birds are doing so well.

Over its four decades, Big Garden Birdwatch has highlighted the winners and losers in the garden bird world.

It was first to alert the RSPB to the decline in song thrush numbers, which are down 81 per cent compared to the first Big Garden Birdwatch in 1979.

The song thrush was firmly in the top 10 in 1979, but by 2009, its numbers had fallen by more than half. It came in at 20 in the rankings last year, seen in just eight per cent of gardens.