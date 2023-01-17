PEOPLE in York are being asked to have a say on plans for a shuttle bus to access city footstreets.

City of York Council say residents and visitors are encouraged to join a council drop-in event to find out more about proposals for a new city centre shuttle bus service.

READ MORE: Mystery surrounds closure of popular York fish and chip shop

The event takes place during the York Residents’ Festival weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29, between 11am and 4pm at the Hilton Hotel in Tower Street.

READ MORE: Police issue urgent appeal to find missing York man

A council spokesman said: "During the event, officers will be on hand to talk through the bus shuttle service proposals, including the possible routes and the types of vehicles which could be used.

"It is hoped that some of the buses which could be used for the shuttle service, in both footstreets and the wider highway network, will be available to view during the exhibition days.

"The proposal to introduce a shuttle service was initially identified in the York City Centre Active Travel Access Study (October 2021).

"The report outlined the impacts of removing the footstreets exemption that had allowed Blue Badge holders access to footstreets.

"It also suggested the council should explore options for a city centre bus shuttle service, alongside the other measures such as benches, changes to pavement café licences etc which are being progressed already.

"The council has explored some of the shuttle bus options and this exhibition provides an overview of them."

It follows a long-running row with campaigners saying the council has not put in place adequate mitigation measures for disabled people after blue badge holders were banned from driving into the city’s footstreets.

Last year a 2,700-strong petition from the Reverse the Ban coalition called for a rethink of the controversial decision that was made by the executive committee in November 2021.

The council has said it is following counter-terrorism advice in creating a secure zone around its busiest streets, but campaigners argue a solution could be found to allow access for those with disabilities who need their cars.

At the time scrutiny committee councillors discussed an update to the city centre access action plan, a series of measures that were agreed to help improve York for disabled people in light of the decision.

These included appointing a specialist access officer, creating more dropped kerbs and trialling a city centre shuttle bus.

The council now says there are many potential options for a bus shuttle route through the footstreets and the service must provide a link between the footstreets and Blue Badge parking bays outside of the footstreets, including on-street and off-street bays as well as linking the footstreets to public transport stops and stations.

Anyone unable to attend the drop-in session will also be able to complete the consultation and provide feedback via www.york.gov.uk/consultations