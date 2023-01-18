THE Ukrainian National Opera - based in the city of Dnipro, which was hit by a Russian missile attack on Saturday - will be performing in York next month as part of a tour of the UK.

The opera company, which closed its theatre in Dnipro for three days following Saturday’s attack in a show of mourning for the 40 people who were killed, will be performing Carmen at The Barbican on Sunday February 12.

Producer Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts said apart from the three-day closure of its theatre following Saturday’s attack, the company had continued rehearsing and performing in its home city, in the east of Ukraine, throughout the Russian invasion.

“They have kept the theatre open, and have been doing lots of different performances, to give the troops and the people encouragement,” he said.

Mr Ignatow admitted rehearsing could be difficult when your city was under attack from the air.

“When you hear a missile, you have to get out to a bomb shelter and wait for a text to come and then you can continue,” he said.

Mr Ignatow said preparations for the opera company’s tour of the UK – which includes a total of six performances in Yorkshire, including at the Barbican – had been further hampered by problems getting visas.

There were no visa centres open in Ukraine, he said. “So they all had to go to Moldova on a bus to get visas.

“The journey has been extremely challenging, but… we have now received all the necessary visas and clearances.”

It was worth all the effort, he said. “They will be coming to the UK for two months. It will give them a chance to escape for a bit, and also to show the world what they can do.”

The company - which includes a cast of professional singers and a live orchestra of more than 30 musicians - will be premièring its productions of Carmen and Madama Butterfly during the tour.

It will be at the York Barbican at 7.30pm on Sunday February 12 – the first date in Yorkshire - for a performance of Carmen, before going on to perform at Scarborough, Halifax, Doncaster and Harrogate.

It is not the first time classically-trained Ukrainian singers and dancers have visited York since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last June, the Kyiv City Ballet was in York to give an extraordinary performance at the York Theatre Royal that The Press described as a ‘V sign in dance form to Putin and all those who think war is a good way to settle problems.”

To book tickets for Carmen at the York Barbican, visit yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/carmen-performed-by-ukrainian-national-opera/