AN alleged murderer tried to stop the killing of a man in his flat, his barrister Mark McKone KC claimed to a jury.

Curtis Turpin denies prosecution claims that he is prone to strangle people. The 35-year-old from Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, York, is alleged to have strangled a woman into unconsciousness and some weeks later strangled Francis McNally whose dead body was found in his flat.

Mr McKone told the jury at Leeds Crown Court: “Curtis Turpin disputes using any violence at all towards Mr McNally.

“It is Curtis Turpin’s case that Adam Hudson must have caused all the injuries to Mr McNally. Curtis Turpin tried to stop Adam Hudson assaulting Mr McNally.”

Both Turpin, and Adam Craig Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, both deny murdering Mr McNally.

Hudson has admitted an alternative charge of the manslaughter of Mr McNally.

In his opening remarks, Hudson’s barrister Richard Wright KC said: “He (Hudson) accepts he used violence, he accepts that violence led to the death of the deceased, but he says he didn’t intend to kill him or cause him really serious harm.”

The jury heard that the difference between manslaughter and murder is that manslaughter is causing death without intent to cause really serious harm or death and murder is causing death with intent to cause really serious harm or death.

Mr McKone said Turpin denied squeezing the woman’s neck and alleged that she had told different stories about what happened between her and Turpin. He alleged that a witness to the incident told police the woman had attacked Turpin.

Earlier, Nicholas Lumley KC for the prosecution had alleged that Turpin told police when he was arrested for assaulting the woman that he had put her in a “choke hold” because he was “panicking”.

He alleged that Turpin and the prosecution agreed that Turpin was quick to use force around the neck.