AN alleged murderer confessed to police that he had killed a man shortly after he was found asleep near a dead body, a jury heard.

Adam Hudson alleged he was “bang to rights” and claimed that co-accused Curtis Turpin had “done most of the damage”, said Nicholas Lumley KC opening the prosecution.

Police found both men unconscious near the bloody body of Francis McNally, 35, in Turpin’s small flat off Haxby Road, York, on October 27, 2021, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The prosecution alleges Turpin strangled Mr McNally with a pair of pyjama bottoms and Hudson had hit him with a metal pipe from a vacuum cleaner and that both men had hit Mr McNally with their feet.

“The scientific evidence is that both were actively involved in what took place,” alleged Mr Lumley.

“The blood stains at the scene by Mr McNally’s body clearly suggested he had been lying down when he was assaulted. There was no evidence he was ever upright when he was injured and bleeding.”

Hudson, 41, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, and Turpin, 35, of Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road, both deny murder.

Hudson has admitted an alternative charge of the manslaughter of Mr McNally.

Turpin denies causing actual bodily harm to a woman some days before Mr McNally died in the same flat.

Mr Lumley alleged that Turpin had throttled the woman and that the attack had ended when the woman managed to wake Hudson, who was lying asleep nearby.

The prosecution barrister alleged all three men knew each other and spent most of their days having “bouts of heavy drinking”.

Turpin had allowed McNally to stay at his flat but “there came a time when Turpin and Hudson decided they wanted him out of the flat".

They had been drinking “what to most of us would be a huge amount of vodka”, alleged the barrister.

Police were called to Turpin’s flat at 5.30pm and found Mr McNally lying on the living room floor.

“There was blood pooling around his head, he was cold to the touch, he was very obviously dead,” alleged the barrister.

“There was loud music playing from the television. In the bedroom of the ground floor flat ……these two defendants were comatose on the floor."

Both Turpin and Hudson were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Lumley alleged as Hudson was taken away, he told police: “Curtis murdered him in the flat.”

During the hours that followed, he also allegedly said: “I killed him, I did it” and “Curtis did it as well, he did most of the damage. He strangled him.”

As Hudson allegedly looked at blood on his hand, according to the prosecution he said: “I am bang to rights. That is his blood.”

The trial continues.