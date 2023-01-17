A MAN was arrested, charged and sent to court just 24 hours after burglaries were reported to police officers in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police officers received reports of burglaries at two businesses in Harrogate town centre yesterday morning (January 16).

The offender is believed to have smashed windows and entered the buildings several hours earlier. Cash and high-value items were taken.

Police from Harrogate’s response team and the investigation hub launched an immediate investigation. This resulted in a local man in his 30s being arrested, remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Harrogate Magistrates' Court today (January 17).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Just 24 hours after receiving reports of these burglaries, a suspect was in custody and was scheduled to appear before the courts.

“While some investigations take a considerable amount of time to complete, it’s rewarding and reassuring for victims when we can conclude an investigation so quickly.

“Having your home or business burgled is a deeply unpleasant experience, and we work around the clock to prevent it happening and bring offenders to justice.”