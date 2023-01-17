A CAFE in York that received a zero star rating in a food hygiene inspection has explained why it says it was given the low score.

As reported by The Press, Lucky Days, at 1 Church Street, was awarded the food hygiene rating of zero stars following a City of York Council inspection on December 1.

The manager of Lucky Days told The Press that the boiler had broken down on the day of the inspection, which led to the closure of the cafe for 10 days.

Lucky Days in Church Street (Image: Newsquest)

Chris Holder, the manager of Lucky Days, explained: "The inspection was in the mid-morning, and that day the chef was on leave and the boiler had broken down.

"We were given the score because we had no hot water in the kitchen sink and toilets and the anti-bacterial soap wasn't in place.

"We had to fill the sinks with boiled water from a kettle, though the dishwasher was working fine so dishes and cutlery were clean and sterilised.

"The plumber said the boiler couldn't be fixed and so we had to close the restaurant down that day, and it remained closed for 10 days while we sourced a new boiler and electricians, and then to get it fitted, which was at a great cost to the business."

The Church Street branch is now waiting for a fresh inspection.

Lucky Days is part of a local chain, with the other two York branches, at 38 Parliament Street and 77 Low Petergate, plus a branch in Leeds, all having five star food hygiene ratings.