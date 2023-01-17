The number of people seeking work in York and neighbouring districts remains well down on last year.

In December, York had a claimant count of 2445 (down 445 on the year), including 450 18-24s (down 30) and 585 over 50s (down 140).

Ryedale reported 570 in its December claimant count, down 140 on the year. This included 80 18-24s (up 15) and 180 over 50s (down 45).

Selby ported 1210 in its December claimant count, down 225 on the year. This included 180 18-24s (down 30) and 310 over 50s (down 70).

The figures come as York JobCentre is targeting the over 50s as it seeks to further reduce numbers.

Wendy Mangan, employment and partnerships manager, says this age group may lack confidence from being out of the jobs market for a while, despite typically having strong skills gained through their years of experience.

York Jobcentre recently organised a 50Plus focus group, hearing from customers directly as to what support and information they would like.

This led to its first 50Plus Career Choices workshop, with a careers adviser talking about issues including the benefits to employers of recruiting over 50s, transferable skills, volunteering opportunities and agencies who support the older workforce.

Aggie Mozolzyn, a Careers Adviser with the National Careers Service, who ran the event said customers usually receive high-quality career guidance through supporting them with CV-writing and interview skills.

But the event looked at looked at new approaches for job search and advice on changing a career. She looked forward to running more such events later, including another on January 26.

York Jobcentre is also running regular digital upskilling courses just for

50Plus customers and setting up 50Plus Job Clubs.

The fortnightly sessions address matters like interview tips and confidence-

building.

The first job club takes place on Friday 27 January at York Jobcentre. This

will cover first impressions and how to make the most of a short Jobs fair interaction.

A hospitality employer will be present outlining what they seek from candidates.

Other York events include:

January 24 - Refugee Support and Information Event with guest employers - on working in the Care Sector

January 24 - Restart Your Potential Course starting with Blue Apple Training)

January 26- Google IT online information session - learning for IT certificates January 26- Interviews for Pizza Hut for cleaning roles at Monks Cross

January 30- Trainee Tutor Sector-based Work Academy Programme - with a guaranteed interview with National Employment Training

February 1-Speed-Interviewing Event. Employers completing speed-interviews over a 2 hour period include Burger King, Go-Outdoors, United Response (Support Workers), SBFM (Cleaning) and Soprasteria (Admin)

For more information on such events contact: yorkemployerengagementteam@dwp.gov.uk or speak to a jobcentre Work Coach