TWO men have been arrested in a town near York during a police crackdown on county lines drug dealing.

On Sunday (January 15), North Yorkshire Police officers from the neighbourhood policing team in Selby carried out a routine welfare check at an address in New Lane in the town.

Officers identified two vulnerable men. Further enquiries led to a search or the property. A significant quantity of what is suspected to be a class-A drug was found. A quantity of cash, sim cards and a mobile phone were also recovered.

Two men, who are both 23-years-old and from West Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of been concerned in the supply of a class-A drug.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police also conducted a search at an address that is linked to the men. One of the men was further arrested on suspicion of abstracting the use of electricity.

The men were interviewed and released on conditional bail which prevents them from entering North Yorkshire. Enquiries are continuing.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Drug use has serious implications on people’s health and impacts the quality of life for communities. If you have any information about drug dealing, please call us on 101.

"The message is clear - drug dealing will not be tolerated in North Yorkshire."