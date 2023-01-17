HUNDREDS of documents have been submitted and are available for public inspection and comment as part of the ambitious proposals to regenerate York's Coney Street and riverside.

The planning documents for the 250,000sq ft redevelopment from the York-based Helmsley Group total thousands of pages.

City of York Council has now placed them on its website after the plans, submitted in early December, were validated by council planning staff.

The full planning application from the York-based Helmsley Group seeks the redevelopment of 19-33 Coney Street and 39 Coney Street to 2 Spurriergate.

If approved, there would be the conversion of retained buildings and new-build elements of 3-5 storeys to create commercial/business/service floorspace and purpose-built student accommodation.

There would also be public realm works including a riverside walkway and access further to the partial demolition of buildings.

A related application for Listed Building Consent seeks similar.

Both applications currently contain 247 documents each.

For the full application alone is a two-part Heritage, Landscape and Visual Impact Assessment at 114 and 64 pages respectively.

The assessments look at matters including the heritage and history of the area, the visual impact of the proposals, and how they comply with planning policies and the legislative framework.

A planning statement of 53 pages, also highlights the economic, environmental, heritage and social benefits promised.

This statement also includes details of current and expected student numbers at York and York St John Universities as it argues the need for the student accommodation.

Furthermore, the planning statement also details relevant and recent planning applications in the area.

In addition, the full application also includes more than 100 drawings, 15 photographic surveys, ten masterplans, plus a variety of noise impact assessments, transport statements, travel plans, landscape design statements, cycle strategies, refuse strategy, plus reports covering trees, archaeology, flooding, fire safety and the extent of public consultation undertaken as the proposals were developed.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, told the Press: “We look forward to working further with City of York Council to determine this application.

“Coney Street Riverside is a key project for York, creating an accessible, welcoming and vibrant city centre destination for visitors and the local community to enjoy, and acting as a positive catalyst for city-wide inward investment.

He added: “We are grateful to those involved in helping shape this application to this point and we look forward to further input and collaboration going forward.”

Becky Eades, Head of Planning and Development Services at City of York Council said: “The application is now in the planning process. As is standard process, the application will be publicised to enable comment from interested parties. The application will be fully considered and the application will be discussed at a future planning committee meeting.”

The planning application is listed as 22/02525/FULM on the council website.