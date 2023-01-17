A POPULAR York fish and chip shop has closed suddenly.
King’s Fish and Chips at 77, Main Street in Fulford closed on Saturday.
King's have run the takeaway and restaurant for about two and a half years, but there has been a fish and chip shop at the address for some time and mystery surrounds the closure.
Readers have been in touch with The Press asking why the business has closed and we have contacted King's other branch 1A, Front Street in Acomb - which is still open for business - and left messages for the owners to contact us.
