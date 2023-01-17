A HISTORIC Ryedale stately home is to open its doors to the public for a wedding open day.

Birdsall House will hold an open day on Sunday, January 22.

The popular wedding venue opened to the public for the first time in April 2018 and has previously been nominated for ‘Best New Venue’ in the UK Wedding Awards and received acclaim for its renovation by The Sunday Times, The Telegraph and Country Life.

It has also been used as a film location for a number of films and TV programmes.

Birdsall House was built in 1540 and has remained home to the Willoughby family ever since.

The Hon. James and Lady Cara Willoughby and their three children still live in part of the home and began hosting weddings to ensure the longevity of the building and allow more people to make use of it.

The Hon. James and Lady Cara Willoughby (Image: Emma Raye)

Rooms at the stately home include a ballroom, dining room and a state room and includes historic items dating from 1588.

Lady Cara Willoughby said: “To be involved in a couple’s memorable wedding day is something we, at Birdsall, will never tire of."

To book a free ticket to the open day visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/birdsall-house-wedding-open-day-tickets-482405777667 or for more information email weddings@birdsallhouse.com