POLICE in York have put out an urgent appeal to help find a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police want to locate missing York man 36-year-old Jason Colman who was last seen on Westfield Close in York shortly after 8.30am this morning (January 17).

A police spokesman said: "Jason is around 6ft tall, of slim-build with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is driving a silver Saab car.

"Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

"If you have any information which could help to locate Jason please call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting."