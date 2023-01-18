YORK Hospital bosses say they have 'robust' plans in place to ensure patients continue receiving safe care as its nurses go on strike today for the first time.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are walking out today and tomorrow at hospitals across England - including those run by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust - as it calls for a 19 per cent pay rise.

The York trust said it had 'robust plans in place to manage the impact of any industrial action which ensures we can continue to deliver safe care for our patients.'

A spokesperson said: "To do this, our staff and union representatives have worked together to put in place extensive procedures and processes which focus on maintaining essential services, although these may be staffed differently and there may be delays or other changes for patients."

They said that if the hospital needed to cancel a procedure or outpatient appointment, patients would have been contacted directly about this in advance. "If patients have not heard from us, they should come to their procedure or appointment as planned," they said.

“During industrial action, it is more important than ever that patients consider using appropriate, alternative, services.

"If they are unsure of which service they need, they can contact NHS 111 by phone or online at 111.nhs.uk to make sure they get the right care in the right place. This will help ensure that emergency care and attention is available for those that need it most.”

A picket line was set up from 7am today until 8pm, and again tomorrow, outside the main entrance to York Hospital in Wigginton Road, and there are pickets outside Scarborough Hospital and Bridlington and District Hospital.

The RCN has warned that if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January the next set of strikes will include all eligible members in England for the first time.

A spokesperson said members took the historic step of strike action in December but the UK government and its Health Secretary Steve Barclay failed to open pay negotiations and as a result the second wave of strikes was now taking place.

"Strike action is a last resort for nursing staff, but unfairly low pay in the profession is driving chronic understaffing," they said. "This puts patients at risk and leaves nursing staff overworked, underpaid and undervalued."

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: "It is with a heavy heart that nursing staff are striking this week and again in three weeks. Rather than negotiate, Rishi Sunak has chosen strike action again."

The Government has said that the pay claims are unaffordable and that wage rises should be decided by pay review bodies.

Government sources have reportedly said there would be no movement on this year's pay award but ministers are considering backdating the 2023-24 pay rise to January, when it would normally kick in in April.