ALMOST a third of York parents exaggerate their social media posts to make their lives look perfect and gloss over childcare pressures, research shows.

A study into UK parents' social media habits, conducted by children's snack brand Fruit Bowl in January 2023, revealed that one in five women wanted to be socially accepted by their peers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and one in four men hoped their posts will make them envied by other men.

Three in 10 of the York parents quizzed said they give the impression that their lives are perfect on social media, and a further six in 10 parents from York said they did so due to peer pressure, claiming that everyone else does the same.

A third said they did so because they feared judgement from family and friends, and another 33 per cent said they didn't want to worry their loved ones with their problems.

Additionally, another 33 per cent said they wanted to be perceived as control of their lives.

Susanne Fraser, a spokesperson for Fruit Bowl said: "Being a parent is like trying to build a puzzle while the pieces are constantly moving, and let’s be honest, parenting is rarely ‘Insta-grid worthy’.

"Our research shows that 50 per cent of York parents admit it’s important to tell it like it is and half are grateful that the people that are brave enough to keep it real are just like them."

The survey also asked parents how it makes them feel when they see a perfect social media post from friends.

One in 10 York parents said it made them wish their life was like that, and the same number thought they were showing off, with another 10 per cent reporting that they felt guilty for judging their friends.

Two in 10 of York parents said they believed it is all fake so it didn't affect them.

Nearly two thirds (60 per cent) say they are happy for them.