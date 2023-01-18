Every year the winter months present their own unique challenges to families and local services.

This year these challenges are even more prevalent with the rise in cost of living fuelled by inflation, hospital backlogs due to pandemic treatment priorities, and the pressures on global energy supply as a result of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, the Government stepped up to deliver unprecedented support for families and businesses, but it was clear more would have to be done in 2023 as pressures persist.

Ahead of the new financial year, the Government has outlined how cost of living support payments will be delivered to those most in need.

Millions will receive the new cost of living support worth £900 from Spring 2023, building upon payments of up to £1,200 in support for over eight million low-income households in 2022.

There will also be a separate £150 for over six million disabled people and £300 for over eight million pensioners on top of their Winter Fuel Payments.

The Government are sticking to their pledge to protect the most vulnerable and the best way we can support families with the rising cost of living is to tackle inflation.

In his New Year message, the Prime Minister outlined five promises on which 2023 will build a better future for our children and grandchildren.

His number one pledge was to halve inflation this year and I will work with him to ensure this target is met as all other efforts are simply sticking plasters if costs continue to spiral.

Another target in his speech was to cut hospital waiting times which have yet to recover from backlogs created by the pandemic.

Backbench colleagues and I did warn that a greater health emergency could be created if the focus of the NHS was solely to treat Covid-19. Unfortunately, this has been proven to be the case and we must now work tirelessly to cut the backlog.

The Government are committed to increasing bed capacity by 7,000 more hospital beds.

Acting immediately, the government has made available up to £200 million of additional funding to buy short-term care placements to allow people to be discharged safely from hospitals into the community where they will receive the care they need to recover before returning to their homes.

The move will free up hospital beds so people can be admitted more quickly from A&E to wards, reducing pressure on emergency departments and speeding up ambulance handovers.

There are currently around 13,000 people occupying hospital beds in England who are fit to be discharged.This funding builds on the £500 million of funding in the Adult Social Care Discharge Fund which reached the frontline in December.

Pressures in the NHS are not just focussed in hospitals and I know primary care is dealing with unprecedented numbers of appointments.

I am meeting with the Haxby Group later this month to see how the Government can ensure GPs have the support they need to effectively deal with their patients' ailments.

One sector that is facing tough challenges due to rising costs and changing routines is public transport, specifically bus services.

In recent weeks, we have seen routes in Copmanthorpe, Haxby, Bishopthorpe and Rufforth put into jeopardy due to falling passenger numbers paired with the increased fuel costs as well as a shortage of drivers.

In an effort to encourage the public back onto busses, the Government have launched the Get Around campaign with single bus fares capped at £2 until March 31 by £60 million of investment.

It is hoped those who take advantage of the deal will make a permanent switch to using the bus even after the cap on fare expires helping to secure the long-term future of routes.

So, while challenges undoubtedly lie ahead, the Government remain focussed on our shared priorities and will deliver the changes we need to come out of this year stronger.

Julian Sturdy is the Conservative MP for York Outer