A POPULAR marathon event in York will return later this year to celebrate its 10th anniversary in the city.

Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All has launched the Yorkshire Marathon Festival’s 10th anniversary celebrations, with the renowned running event to mark the milestone in York on Sunday October 15.

Drawing runners of all ages and abilities both nationally and internationally, the Yorkshire Marathon Festival has grown to become a major sporting fixture. Attracting participants from across the globe, 65 countries have been represented at the Yorkshire Marathon Festival.

Launched in 2013 by Mike Tomlinson and various famous faces including ex-footballer Chris Kamara MBE, actress Angela Griffin and Leeds United legend Eddie Gray, the Yorkshire Marathon was set up in memory of the late amateur athlete and fundraiser, Jane Tomlinson CBE.

The event has raised millions for charities since it was started in 2013 (Image: Run For All)

Jane, from Leeds, made headlines around the world by taking part in a series of endurance events - despite being diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

Mr Tomlinson said: “We are extremely proud to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Yorkshire Marathon Festival. The event has grown to be such an iconic event and is so well received not only across the region but around the world.

"Since 2013, the marathon has always been committed to embracing participating of all abilities and ages while also providing a fundraising vehicle for so many deserving charities.

"We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of our partners, charities and community so we would like to give a huge thank you to all those who have supported the festival over the last ten years.

"Whether you join us for the Yorkshire Marathon Festival year on year or haven’t joined us for a while, we would love to see you at the start line this year for our 10th anniversary year.”

A number of noticeable faces have joined in on the action over the years including retired international cricket umpire, Dickie Bird OBE, the late BBC broadcaster Harry Gration MBE, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft OBE, ex-footballer now turned pundit and commentator, Danny Mills, Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw and rugby league legends, Kevin Sinfield OBE, Jamie Peacock and Keith Senior.

A runner celebrates crossing the finish line with a drink in 2022 (Image: Run For All)

Aiming to capture the Yorkshire spirit with its charitable causes and the support of thousands in the cheering crowds, this year’s Yorkshire Marathon Festival will celebrate the qualities of what makes Yorkshire - pride, warmth, inclusivity and community spirit.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities. These include St Leonard’s Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support, York Mind and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Any charities interested in becoming an official charity partner of the 2023 Yorkshire Marathon Festival are encouraged to contact Run For All.

To find out and to sign up go to, participants should visit: www.runforall.com