Selby District Council is set to use more than £2 million it had earmarked to create new affordable homes to repair its existing housing stock as it faces “incredible financial challenges".

The council is struggling to keep on top of its voids – empty properties – as the costs involved in bringing them back up to a lettable standard has rocketed.

Selby has halted all new repairs in a bid to plug the hole in its housing revenue account (HRA) budget, but it is now seeking to use cash granted by housing developers to shore up its finances.

The HRA is a ring-fenced budget the council uses to manage the housing stock it owns.

The council, which will cease to exist in April due to local government reorganisation, currently has around 100 void properties – just over three per cent of its total stock – according to a report.

Of those, there are 38 properties in need of refurbishment without the cash to carry them out.

The authority estimates it will take £26,000 per property to bring them back into use, but this will only be achievable by lowering the level of repairs to the minimum standard required by the government.

“This option will ensure the work continues to bring the council’s empty properties back into use as quickly as possible; reducing the revenue burden on the council by ensuring rental income is maintained and liabilities for council tax and utility providers standing charges reduced,” according to the report.

A further 14 properties scheduled for repair by contractors are also on hold while approval for the funding is sought.

Alarm over the issue was sounded before Christmas, when council officers asked senior councillors for approval to allow work to start on new repairs, but council leader Cllr Mark Crane and Labour leader Cllr Bob Packham raised concerns about doing so without approval from full council.

All Selby councillors were today (Tuesday) due to debate and vote on a proposal to use £2.047 million of Section 106 money which had been earmarked for new affordable homes in Selby.

It means the council will lose out on buying approximately 11 homes for affordable use, hitting its HRA budget by around £40,000 annually.

Council papers stated: “The challenges outlined in this report, coupled with the unprecedented financial headwinds of the past two years, however, could not have been reasonably predicted…the council is seeking to balance its statutory obligations as a landlord, with the prudent financial management required to retain a sustainable HRA.”

Although new repair works have been paused, council officials stressed that, where work is in progress or essential, these works are continuing.